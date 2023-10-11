Beachum, Virgil A.



Virgil Anthony Beachum, 59, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2023. He was born September 9, 1964 in Waco, Texas the son of Pastor John Wesley and Lurlean Beachum. He was a member of The Word Church in Columbus, Ohio and served as pastor of Salvation Gates of Praise Ministry and Heavenly Feast Outreach. Virgil served in the National Guard and was a self-employed barber in Columbus, Ohio. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his grandchildren and family. He was preceded in death by his brothers, John, Terry and Larry Beachum. He is survived by his parents, John W. and Lurlean Beachum; wife, Cynthia (Lawson) Beachum; sons, Anthony (Brittany) Johnson, Dejuante (Anika) Busby and Romeo Robinson; daughters, Shiricka (Anthony) Lawson, Danyale (Dominique) Peterson, Shaunda (Marcus) Keyes and Jasmine (Joseph) Howard; sisters, Cheryl (Don) Smith and Angela (Andrea) Beachum; brothers, Kelvin (Culetta) Beachum, Reginald (Linda) Beachum, David Beachum, Eric (Penny) Beachum, Ken Beachum and Demetrius (Vickie) Beachum, 38 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends, including best friend, Ernest Frazier. Visitation is Thursday, October 12, 2023 from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m. in St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Mulberry St. entrance. Repast will follow at VFW, 1237 E. Main St. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Robert C. Henry Funeral Home

527 Robert C. Henry Way

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral