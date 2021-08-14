BAYNES, Merle H.



Age 105 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on August 13, 2021. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on December 1, 1915, the son of Charles and Frances (Weaver) Baynes. He was educated in the public schools, graduating from Hamilton High in 1934. On February 19, 1938, he married Marguerite Zimmerer at St. Ann's Catholic Church, and she preceded him in death in 2005. A papermaker by trade, he retired from Champion Paper after 43 years of service. He was a lifetime member of Local 1967 United Paperworkers International Union, Past President of Champion Old Timers, lifetime member of the Central YMCA, FOPA Local 19, Buckeye State Sheriff's Association, and St. Ann's PAC. He was also on the Editorial Staff of the Champion Log and Chips, a division publication. As a youth, he played several sports and remained a sports enthusiast all his life. Merle is survived by two daughters, Betty Trauthwein of Bullhead City, Arizona, and Patty (Ken) Seaton of Hamilton; two sons, Donald (Gale) Baynes of Fairfield, and Michael Baynes of Grandforks, North Dakota; fourteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren and fourteen great-great-grandchildren; and other



loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marguerite; two brothers, Gerald and



Donald Baynes; one sister, Georgia Smith; daughter-in-law, Peggy Baynes; son-in-law, Dan Trauthwein; grandchildren,



David Trauthwein, Ann Smith and Charlene Adkins, and great-grandchild, Matthew Baynes. Memorial Mass of



Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Entombment will be at St. Stephen's Mausoleum. The family would like to thank Hospice of Cincinnati nurse, Emily Wuerster for her



excellent and kind care of Merle. Remembrances may be sent to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597 , Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd. Ross, OH, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at



