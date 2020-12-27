BAYLEY, RUTH



BAYLEY (Kunkel), Ruth E.





RUTH E. (KUNKEL) BAYLEY, 100, of Springfield, passed away at Hearth & HomeHarding on December 25, 2020. She was born in Springfield on May 1, 1920, the daughter of the late John Park and Elinor (Boolman) Kunkel.Ruth was a 1938 graduate of Springfield High School and attended Wittenberg University. She was a bookkeeper for The Guardian Bank and later Bonded Oil Company in Springfield, retiring in 1975.Following her retirement, she married Robert G. Bayley, who preceded her in death in 2011. In addition to her husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her brother, John E. Kunkel and a niece, Gloria Lykins.She is survived by her daughter, Martha A. O'Connor of Springfield; granddaughter, Christine (Robert) Flood of New Mexico; grandson, Donald L. O'Connor of Enon; great-great- granddaughter, Dakota (Nick) Thompkins of Nebraska; and two great-great-great-grandsons, Eliot and NathanielThompkins.Ruth was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Lagonda Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Neal Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star.She supported many educational institutions and organizations in Springfield. She enjoyed talking with the children of Ridgewood School and answering questions about the Great Depression and WWII. In September, Ruth was honored by Ridgewood School as a recipient of a distinguished Honorary Alumni award. She also supported the Salvation Army summer camp for children, the Nehemiah Foundation, SpringfieldMuseum of Art, Springfield Symphony Youth Orchestra, Wittenberg University music department, and Shriner's Hospital.Ruth was an artist, an author of seven books and taught several people how to play cribbage. She was an avid DallasCowboys and Cincinnati Reds fan.Due to Covid quarantine, Ruth's 100th birthday was celebrated with a 60-car parade. The family wishes to send their sincere appreciation to the Hearth & Home staff for their excellent care, love and support for our wonderful lady.Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at



www.littletonandrue.com



