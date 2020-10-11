BAUMGARDNER, Emma Age 82 of Brookville, OH, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her wonderful husband of 57 years, Hoyt Z. Baumgardner Jr, her parents, Hiram and Jo McIntosh, and her brother, Billy Buck. She is survived by her sisters, Billie Muhi of New Lebanon, OH, and Anna Tiller of Lexington, KY, three daughters, June Baumgardner (Gene) of Vandalia, OH, Gina (Stephen) Rigler of Brookville, OH, and Lisa Baumgardner (Russ) of Brookville, OH, 6 grandchildren, Amanda, Kimberly (Todd), Jason (Andrea), Travis (Jamie), Nikole (Luke), and Nichelle, 20 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and many more dear family members and friends. Emma retired from Dayton Public Schools Early Childhood Education after 30+ years. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. The family would like to thank CountrySide Living, Tim and Sherry Fleenor, and DayCity Hospice for the special care given to Emma during this difficult time. Emma will be greatly missed. A private service will be held. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.

