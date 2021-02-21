

BAUMGARDNER, Barbara





71, of Springfield, passed away February 18, 2021, in Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born July 20, 1949, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Jack and Virginia (Picolo) Baumgardner. Barbara retired from Clark County JVS in 2001, after many years of dedicated service. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. When she couldn't attend church, she watched it on TV on Sunday mornings. Barbara enjoyed family events and loved watching her great-nephews play sports, especially baseball. When not attending her great-nephew's baseball games, she loved to watch the Cincinnati Reds on TV. Barb was very attached to her "Little Man" Toby, her dog. He was always there for her. When Barb was diagnosed with Parkinson's and moved into Forest Glen, sheenjoyed showing off her great-niece Emmie to the otherresidents and staff as a very proud Great-Aunt. Survivorsinclude two loving brothers, Michael (Mindy) Baumgardner and Jerry Baumgardner (Kim Leffew), both of Springfield; four dear nieces, Keli (Larry) Smith, Shannon Ohl, Molly (Sara) Mihaloew and Kelly (Sean) Geis; great-nephews, John and Isaac Smith and great-niece, Emmie Geis and many cousins,including Mike and Ed (Lori) Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and an Aunt, PollyKennedy. The family would like to thank the staff at Forest Glen for their care of Barbara these past 2 years. Privateservices will be held at the convenience of the family with her nephew, Rev. Larry Smith presiding. Burial will be inCalvary Cemetery next to her parents. Arrangements by