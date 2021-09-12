BAUGHMAN, Linda



Linda Baughman, 78, of Celina, died March 28, 2020. Her husband Doyle, daughter Mary (William) Griffith, Kettering, grandchildren: Kyle Griffith and Artisia Pedraza, 2 great-grandchildren, and sisters:



Donna (Doug) Matthews, Springboro and Nancy (Bob) Webb, Fairhope, AL, survive. Deceased are her parents:



Vincent and Catherine (Beutle) Deis, daughter, Deborah Core, and grandson, Kent Griffith. Services 11:00 AM, Friday, Sep. 17, at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd., Dayton. Burial at Calvary



Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please make any



contributions in Linda's memory to your favorite charity.



W.H. DICK and SONS-HELLWARTH FUNERAL HOME, CELINA.

