BAUER, Nancy Lynne



Nancy Lynne Bauer, aka Ragan Bauer Dye, of Scottsdale, Arizona, parted her earthly home April 23, 2021, to the welcome of her Lord and Savior in glory.



She was the third of six children born to her loving parents Sarah Frances and Philip Adam Bauer of Dayton, Ohio.



Ragan leaves behind the love of her life of 48 years, R. Carter Dye, with whom she shared a life of fun, adventure, and travel while giving all glory to God for their journey.



After graduating from Miamisburg High School in 1962, Ragan attended Bowling Green State University. She then



pursued her dream of becoming an airline stewardess first with American then Pan American Airlines. She was blessed by the teachings of Dr. Francis Schaeffer on a lengthy retreat at Swiss L'Abri where her walk with Christ took on a new exuberance. She owned FIGA, a retail fashion boutique in Sun Valley, Idaho, and enjoyed modeling skiwear for Roffe before moving to Sausalito, California, where she was a real estate broker. Ragan and Carter settled in Scottsdale, Arizona, 28 years ago which was their final and their favorite home destination.



Ragan will certainly be missed by her surviving siblings and their spouses, Marilyn (Richard) Grimm, Sue Anne Bauer May, Steven (Susan) Bauer, and Melinda Bauer Henger plus many nieces and nephews until we all gather in our heavenly home prepared for those of us whose faith is in Jesus Christ.

