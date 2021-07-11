BAUER, George J.



59, of Dayton, OH, returned to his Heavenly Father on July 3, 2021. He was born June 25, 1962, to the late George H.



Bauer and Jeannine Shea



Bauer. He is survived by his son, George A. Bauer; daughter, Nicole (Ben) Grooms; grandsons, Alexander Bauer, Evan Grooms and Jackson Grooms; fiancé, Julie Pritchett; brother, Charlie (Kathleen); sister, Lynn Bauer (John) Mossbarger; and his faithful companion, Buddy. Cremation has been chosen. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 30, 2021, from 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm at Dominick Lofino Park, 640 Grange Hall Road, Beavercreek, OH. Find event on Facebook by searching for George Bauer's Celebration of Life. Share or see memories at https://www.springvalleyfuneral.net/obituaries then search for George Jeffrey Bauer, IV.

