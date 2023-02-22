BAUER, Sr., Curtis Allen



60, of Springfield, passed away February 16, 2023, at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born October 1, 1962, in Springfield, the son of George and Juanita (Freeman) Bauer. Curtis loved to work and had worked at Westfield Steel, where he thought highly of the owner and people he worked with. He was a member of My Church and AA. He was always there to help others in need. Survivors include his loving wife, Pattie (Leonard) Bauer; three children, Trisha Kelly (fiancé Travis Belford), Curtis (Terra) Bauer, Jr., and Sierra (Cedric) Smith; grandchildren, Damon and Donovan Kelly and Sebastian and Cameron Bauer; great-granddaughter on the way, Embersyn; siblings, Leroy (Cheryl) Abston and Bonnie Abston; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, Arlene Ackley, Diana Bame, Ernie Abston, David Abston, and Darren Wilson, and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Sim Bowen officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

