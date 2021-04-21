BATZE, David Joseph



Age 54 of Middletown passed away on April 15, 2021. He was born to David C. Batze and Lois Richards on March 7, 1967, in Middletown, Ohio. David graduated from Edgewood High School, class of 1985 and later became the co-owner of



Muddy Paws with his sister, Tracie Grunwell. He was also an avid Elvis Presley fan. David is survived by his loving daughter, LeighAnn Kay Batze;



mother Lois (Thomas) Richards; step-brother Tommy Richards; step-sister Beth (Grant) Kerber; nephew Cory Young and



numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father David C. Batze and sister Tracie Grunwell. David was a loving son and devoted father and will be missed by all who knew him. A visitation will be held at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Ave., Middletown, Ohio, on Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm. Burial to take place at Butler County Memorial Park. Please visit www.bakerstevensparramore.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

