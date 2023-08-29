Batterman, Roxanne Jo



Roxanne Jo Batterman, age 61 of Loveland, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Hospice of Cincinnati. She was born on November 11, 1961 and raised in Ogallala, Nebraska. Roxanne obtained a Master's Degree in International Business from the University of South Carolina. She worked for NCR Corporation in Dayton, Ohio for twenty years and had become a Director of Marketing before leaving to dedicate herself to her family. Roxanne was preceded in death by her father, Bob Batterman. She is survived by her husband Ramez M. Fiani and their children Daniella Fiani (29), Alexander and Andrea Fiani (21); mother Joanne Batterman; sister Debbie Batterman; brother Chet Batterman (Jill), as well as his five children; She is also survived by many aunts and uncles in Nebraska, Texas and Kansas. Roxanne was a loving and compassionate wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She devoted her life to her family and touched the lives of many more. Roxanne was known for her strength, intellect, selflessness, and creativity. Roxanne donated her body to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and wished to have a celebration of life held for her at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorial contributions be made in her name to the International Rett Syndrome Foundation at https://www.rettsyndrome.org/donate/ or St. Joseph's Home, a Cincinnati-based organization that offers various programs to support those with complex disabilities at https://www.stjosephhome.org/giving-and-donations/donate-today/. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.strawserfuneralhome.com.



