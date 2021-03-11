BATESON, James Franklin
James Franklin Bateson, 79 of Ashland, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, in Brethren Care Village. He was born on July 29, 1941, in Crooksville, Ohio, the son of the late Clarence C. and Aundah H. (nee Pillsbury) Bateson.
Jim graduated from York Local High School, Class of 1959. Following his graduation, he went on to earn a degree from Penn State. Later in life, Jim earned a degree from Mount Vernon Nazarene University.
He married the love of his life, the former Wanda Jane McHenry on September 4, 1962.
Jim retired after more than 30 years from General Motors in 2006 where he was an electronic engineer. He was a minister for more than 35 years, at the Church of the Nazarene having pastored five churches around the Dayton area.
Throughout his life, he achieved many educational and ministerial awards. He loved preaching, teaching, wood working, computers, vacationing, and carpenter work.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mrs. Wanda Bateson of Ashland; one daughter, Rhonda Kay Cains of Ashland; one son, Darrel James Bateson of Dayton; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his
parents, Jim is preceded in death by one son, Christopher Scott Bateson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home with Pastor Rich Pate and Chaplain Dean Pierce officiating. Interment will be in Forrest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City. Following the service, a meal and time of fellowship will be held in the
Legacy Room of the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Research Foundation.
