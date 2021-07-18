BATES, Sharon

journal-news logo
71, of Springfield, passed away July 13, 2021, at her home. She was born October 19, 1949, in Columbus, OH, the daughter of Clyde and Dolly (Castle) Earles. Sharon had worked in the medical field and then as a truck driver. She was a member of the High Street United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing games on her tablet. Survivors include her loving husband, Paul S. Bates; sons, William and Bryan Hays; stepchildren, Steven Bates (Carrie Scott), Carrie Bates, Jennifer (Eric) Wright, and Eric Bates; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by son, Anthony Hays; stepdaughter, Candace Bates, daughter-in-law, Tammy Hays; siblings, Elizabeth Earles and Eugene Earles; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at


