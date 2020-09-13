BASTIAN, Gene Francis Gene Francis Bastian, 87, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed on to his heavenly home on September 10, 2020, of natural causes. Gene was born September 5, 1933, in Hamilton, Ohio. He graduated from Morrow High School in 1951. Gene, an Army veteran, worked tool-and-die at Fisher Body until his retirement. Gene was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a loyal friend to many. He is survived by Mary Rose Bastian, his beloved wife of 64 years; his son, Edward (Lisa) Bastian; his three daughters, Sarena (Mark) Buschur, Julie (Alan) Brozak, and Carmela (Dan) Pauly; his nine grandchildren, Anastasia (Todd) Schroeder, Jenna (Prakash) Arumugam, Nicholas Bastian, Matthew (Karlee) Brozak, Kurt (Breanna) Brozak, Rachel Bastian, Maria (Andy) Hesselbrock, Garret Pauly and Ryan (Amira) Pauly; and his six great-grandchildren, Zoey and Easton Schroeder, Milo and Aurora Arumugam, Macon and Preslee Brozak. He was preceded in death by parents, Edward Anthony "Tony" and Dorothy "Dottie" Bastian; and brothers, Russell and Richard Bastian. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 14th, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM at the church. Gene will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com

