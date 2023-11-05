Barwick, Linda Marie
Linda Marie Barwick, age 75, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Memorial service 11 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Calling hour 10 am at which time family will receive friends.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
