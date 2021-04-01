BARWICK, Henry

BARWICK II, Henry L.



Age 77, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Walk-through visitation 9 am-12 noon Friday, April 2, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., family will receive friends 11 am-12 noon. Private live stream service at 12 noon. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Interment Woodland Cemetery.

