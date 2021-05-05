BARUXES, Chris P.



Chris P. Baruxes, passed away at the age of 87, on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Richmond, IN. He was born on March 21, 1934, in Newark, OH, to the late Peter and Katina Baruxes. He is survived by his wife



Cynthia and sister Helen Polis, daughter Lynn Robinson, son Alex (Amy) Vosler, daughters Alyson (Caleb) Cosmi and



Ashley (Shawn) Grubb, grandson Rick (Kristin) Robinson, granddaughter Jamie Robinson, and numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He attended NHS then continued his studies at The OSU where he was an active member of Alpha Tau Omega and PSI Omega fraternities and went on to earn his DDS at the Dental school at The OSU. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Army during Vietnam and served as a Captain in Washington, D.C., and at the Pentagon for 2 years. After four years of service, he was honorably discharged and he and his family set up his home and private dental practice in Dayton, OH, where he continued to practice until 2005. During his 45 years of private practice, he was a lifetime member of the Dayton Dental Society, the Ohio Dental Assoc., also active in the Masons, Kiwanis, and The American Legion. Chris met his wife Cynthia in 1998 and together they have five children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They enjoyed playing golf, traveling and cruising abroad. Chris was an avid sports fan especially for his beloved Buckeyes. He also was rarely without a dog by his side for companionship. Upon retiring from private practice, he continued to serve his profession part-time by traveling through-out the state of Ohio and providing dental care to the elderly in LTCF for several years. His Kindness, his great personality and wonderful sense of humor will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was a very special person, one of the last true gentlemen of his generation. A



celebration of life for Chris will take place at 12:00 noon on Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard



Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton, OH. In lieu of



flowers, Chris requests donations to The Humane Society or any animal shelter of your choice in his memory. Online



condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the



family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.

