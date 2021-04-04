BARTON, James E.



Beloved dad, grandpa, and brother, James E. Barton, age 74, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, March 24th, 2021, in Dayton at Hospice of Dayton.



James was born at Greene Memorial in Xenia, Ohio, on March 31st, 1946, to Helen (Luttrell) and Warren Barton. James went to Xenia High School where he played football and graduated in 1964. He worked for Dayton Press for over 20 years where he worked as a press operator, and then later worked for



Kettering Irrigation installing sprinkler systems.



James enjoyed going to Nascar races and cheering on Mark Martin. He loved camping, gardening, and watching Andy Griffith re-runs, which he knew by heart. He loved to watch cartoons with granddaughter Claire, and always enjoyed gathering with the family on the holidays.



James was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Helen Barton; wife of 37 years, Sharon Kay Barton, and brother-in-law Mart Clough, Jr. He is survived by son James Barton (Katie); daughter Sheri Duckwall (Marc); step-son Brian Blair (Angel); granddaughters, Claire Barton, Kaylyn Jones, and Ava Jones; siblings Julie Clough, Janie Jordan (Doug), John Barton (Veda); sister-in-law and special nurse Ginger Domer (Terry), and brother-in-law Tom Arnold (Judy).



During this difficult time, the family has chosen a private celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Dayton, (324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420 or online www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/). You are welcome to write a condolence, plant a tree, share a story, or upload a picture about James at



www.ConnerAndKoch.com