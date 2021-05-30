BARTLEY, Margaret

BARTLEY (Hawke),



Margaret Ann "Peg"



Age 92, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Ohio Masonic Home. Peg was born the daughter of Russell Clyde and Mary Amy (Walker) Hawke on February 20, 1929, in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister Donna Wilson. Peg is survived by her son Rusty (Robin) Bartley of Troy; daughters Dene (Dr. Dean) Wells of Springfield, and Linda (Neal) Stout of Cincinnati; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Peg was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who know and love her. Peg was a 1947 graduate of Springfield High School. For over 25 years she worked as the secretary to the district enrollment manager at Blue Cross Ohio. She was a former member of Trinity Lutheran and currently a member of Hamlet Seventh Day Adventist church where she served as a pianist and organist. Peg showed her love to



children of the church through the snacks, small toys, and



quiet activities she was known to provide to them. She was the past President of the Springfield Optimisses, served on the council of Job's Daughters, and was a member of the Civic Theater. Friends may call on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 11AM -12PM at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held at 12 PM with Pastor Mariya Marton officiating. Interment to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial Contributions may be made in Peg's honor to the Clark



County Animal Welfare League, 6330 WillowDale Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45502. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



