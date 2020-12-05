X

BARTLETT, Wally

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BARTLETT, Wally B.

Wally B. Bartlett, beloved

husband of 60 years to Brenda Bartlett. Loving father of Stacy (John) Horn, Sue Bartlett and Jody (Scott) Arnett. Caring grandfather of Jessica (Nick) Brown, Dustin Horn, Samantha (Stephen) Coffman, Jordan Arnett. Great-grandfather of Grace Horn, Lela Dixon, Frankie Brown, Blake and Evelyn Coffman. Brother of George (Peggy) Bartlett and

Diane Bartlett. Wally was a long-time truck driver and retired from A.B.F. Passed December 2, 2020, at the age of 80.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd., (Rt. 42) West Chester, OH 45069 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Fellowship

Baptist Church 247 US-22, Maineville, OH 45039.

Funeral Home Information

Hodapp Funeral Home

8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd

West Chester, OH

45069

