BARTELS, Thomas

Thomas Bartels – age 86, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. He was born December 19, 1935, in Hamilton; the son of the late Albert and Louvah Bartels (nee Brant). On August 9, 1958, Thomas married Opal Lawson. Tom was employed by Champion Papers for 18 years and at the same time owned and operated Triumph Motorcycle Shop, until he started Bartels Heating and Cooling in 1973. He retired in 1997. Tom loved to build and race motorcycles and was a member of the Honda Sport Touring Group. He was also a member of Benjamin Franklin Lodge #719 F&AM. He is survived by his Wife Opal Bartels; Sister-in-law Betty Jean Ewing (nee Lawson); Brother-in-law Ed (Helga) Lawson; Nephews Charles Wesley Ewing Jr. and Gregory Alan Ewing Sr.; Nieces Vickie Lynn Ewing, Candance Beth Ewing and Melissa Ann Hagelgans (nee Lawson); also survived by numerous other Nieces, Nephews, Great-Nieces and Nephews, Family and Friends. Thomas is preceded in death by his Aunt Ruby Brant; Sister and Brother-in-law Glenna and Jere Elliott; Brother-in-law Charles Wesley Ewing Sr., and Nephew Gregory Alan Ewing Jr. Visitation will be held Friday, December 2, 2022, from 11AM until time of service (1PM) at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014 with Pastor Mike Callihan officiating. Entombment to follow at Greenwood Mausoleum in Hamilton at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting



