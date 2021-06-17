BARRETT, Kenny L.



Age 37, of Middletown, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center Emergency Room. He was born June 3, 1984, in Middletown, Ohio, and lived here all his life. He graduated from Middletown High School Class of 2003. Kenny enjoyed Country and Blue Grass Music, cooking shows and was a wrestling fan. He was a big Kentucky Wildcats fan. He had participated in local Special Olympics and won Gold Medals. Kenny had a heart of gold and enjoyed being with his family who he loved so much. Preceding him in death was his father, Michael Whitt in May 2020; his maternal grandparents, Berry and Doris



Barrett; and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his mother, Melissa Whitt; two brothers, Michael (Katie) Whitt and Kenneth (Andrea) Ferryman IV; four nephews, Alex,



Christopher, Waylon and Bryson; one niece, Victoria; many cousins including Eric Treadway and Jeremy Roberson; five aunts, Bonnie Pitts, Angie Hammond, Hilda Jarvis, Barb Taylor and Lisa Roberson; two uncles, Barry Barrett, Jr. and Wendell Barrett; his dog, Chloe; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, June 18, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 12:00 noon at the funeral home, with his uncle, Rev. John Moore officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

