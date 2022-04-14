BARRETT, Gary

BARRETT,



Dr. Gary Wayne



Eugene Pleasants Odum Chair of Ecology Emeritus, of Athens, Georgia, formerly of Princeton, Indiana, passed away in his home on April 10, 2022. He was 82 years of age. Gary's childhood education began in a one-room schoolhouse in



rural Pike County, Indiana. During grade school he developed an avid appreciation of nature. During his years at Mount Olympus, he was an outstanding high school athlete, having lettered four years in baseball and three years in basketball. He was recognized with the Clem Award for team leadership his junior year and leading scorer his senior year, each in basketball. He attended a small college, Oakland City College, presently Oakland City University, where he earned a BS Degree in Biology, graduating cum laude in 1961. He was president of his freshman and sophomore classes during this time. Later to be awarded an Honorary Doctor of Science Degree in 1987 from that same institution. While attending Oakland City College, he noticed a flyer pinned to a bulletin board announcing a graduate program in biology offered at Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was accepted at Marquette University earning a MS Degree in Biology in 1963. Fortunately, his mentor, Reznaut M. Darnell, realized his potential within the newly developing field of ecology. His mentor at the University of Georgia was Eugene Pleasants Odum, an internationally recognized ecologist. Gary earned a PhD in Ecology at the University of



Georgia, Athens, Georgia in 1967. From there he became



Distinguished Professor of Ecology at Miami University,



Oxford, Ohio. Following a two-year appointment (1981-1983) as Director of the Ecology Program at the National Science Foundation, NSF, he was Chair of the Applied Ecology Section of the Ecological Society of America (1985-1987). Gary served as president of three professional societies—United States



Section of the International Association for Landscape Ecology (1988-1990), Association of Ecology Research Centers (1988-1996), and the prestigious American Institute of Biological



Sciences (1998). For these accomplishments he was elected a Fellow by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (1990). His body of work consists of 198 peer-reviewed publications, and nine books. Among his most notable is



Fundamentals of Ecology Fifth Edition, coauthored with the late Eugene P. Odum, now published in seven languages. He is recognized as co-founder of the Institute of Environmental Sciences (IES) Program, Miami University, and received its Award of Distinction in 1977. He was founder of two field



stations, namely, University of Georgia HorseShoe Bend Experimental Site, and Miami University Ecology Research Center. Gary received the Institute of Biological Sciences Presidential Citation Award (2000) in recognition of his leadership and contributions in the biological sciences and the United States International Association for Landscape Ecology Distinguished Landscape Ecology Award (2001). He was recipient of the



Miami University Most Outstanding and Effective Teaching Award (1971) and Excellence in Undergraduate Mentoring Award (2005) voted by University of Georgia students. In addition to ecology, many of his undergraduate and graduate



students have gone on to become professionals in fields such as law, medicine, business, and academia. He was preceded in death by parents, Ida Eilene (Schaffter) and Perlie Wallace Barrett, and daughter, Tiffany Lynn. Gary is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Terry Lynn, brother, Max Alvin



Barrett, nieces, Kristi Kay Newberry, Kayla Dawn Morton, and Kara Lynn Brown, grandchildren, Brittnee Paige Carnes and Kagen Michael Rawls, great-grandchildren, Haylynn Harper Carnes and Cylan Michael Carnes, and brother-in-law, Jack Lee Arthur of Fort Washington, Maryland. Notification of the



celebration of his life will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory to the Gary W. Barrett Endowed Scholarship, Miami University, 926 Chestnut Lane, Oxford, Ohio 45056, the Gary W. Barrett Endowment Scholarship, Oakland City University, 138 North Lucretia Street, Oakland City, Indiana 47660 or the Tiffany Lynn Barrett Endowed Scholarship, Oxford Community Foundation, 22 High Street, Oxford, Ohio 45056. Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes, West, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements.



