BARRETT, David Kirk



Age 71, passed away Thursday, July 22nd, 2021, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry W. Barrett in 2005. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Kathy Barrett; daughters, Marie Sparrow, Angie Langford (Kevin); son, Robert Barrett, and his grand dog Doug; his mother Evelyn Barrett of White Oak, PA; brothers, Keith Barrett (Joani) of Dallas, TX, Gary Barrett of Houston, TX, Brian Barrett (Laurie) of Valencia, CA, and Robert Barrett (Mary) of Johnson City, TN; and by all his loving nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Kirk graduated in 1968 from Serra High School in White Oak, Pennsylvania. He went to Virginia Tech, and graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He worked at WPAFB before starting a 30 year career as a manufacturer's rep with his dad. After closing that business, he went to work for Vectren Energy, where he retired from. During his time at WPAFB, he took up skydiving and flying. This is where he met his future wife, Kathy, as he was flying the plane, and she was jumping out. Kirk was very involved with his community, enjoyed volunteering, and has made many dear friends along the way. Visitation will be held at 9:30am on Sunday, August 1st, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Dayton, 45429, with Pastor Randy Snyder officiating a short memorial service at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Dayton 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45420. Online condolences may be sent to



