BARRETT, Carolyn
Age 76 of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at home. She is survived by three children, Robert and Kenneth Raybourne and Kathy Baker; and a brother, Lloyd
McIntosh. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Friday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Visitation will be from 10-11:00am Friday in the funeral home. Online register book at
