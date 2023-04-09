Barnhart (Oney), Shirley



BARNHART, Shirley Oney, was born on May 13, 1936, in White Oak, Kentucky, to parents Alma and Dillard Oney, passed away on Good Friday, April 7, 2023. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and a former Glider queen in her youth; she was a beautiful soul who so many people loved. She is survived by daughters Monna Nickeson (Rick), and Theresa Topp (Tom); grandchildren, Tyler Topp (Sarah), Maleah Williams (Kevin), Emily McGrath (Sean), Takis Topp (Emily), Talli Bertke (Nick), and Tori Berry (Sean); great-grandchildren, Colin Williams, Callie McGrath, Isaac Williams, Sloane Topp, Caroline McGrath, Tucker Topp, and Bodi Bertke; and sister Judy Oney Roberts (Jack). Shirley was proceeded in death by husband James F. Barnhart and daughter Tamara Barnhart, sisters Dee Griffitts, Gene Finke, Vada Oney, brothers Gilbert Oney and Vern Oney. Shirley was the co-owner of O'Neys Salon for 20 years. She was loved, beyond measure, by her family. She was the shining light in our lives and taught us about love, kindness, and the true meaning of what love is by living her best life. She is not replaceable. She was a beautiful soul and will be sorely missed. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

