BARNHART, Janet Grace

Age 81, of Dayton, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, at Cypress Pointe Health Campus in Englewood, OH. She was born August 5, 1939, to the late Richard and Marjorie (Mehaffey) Holp in Dayton, OH. She was also preceded in death by her sister Janice Landis. Janet loved her family, friends, animals, flowers,

nature, sitting on her front porch swing, sewing, cooking, gardening, canning, crocheting, playing bingo and card games. She loved the Cincinnati Reds, softball, oval track

racing and her community. She never met a stranger; she could strike up a conversation with anyone. Janet is survived by her husband, Glenn Richard Barnhart; children, Steven

(Linda) Barnhart, Wanda (Russell) Roberts, Glenn (Christine) Barnhart, David (Nikki) Barnhart, Sherry (Tracy) Barnhart; grandchildren; Brian Roberts, Brandi (Dustin) Thacker, Josh (Lindsey) Roberts, Joseph (Ciara) Barnhart, Steven Jr (Dina) Barnhart and Julie (Saul) Barnhart, Coleton Oaks, Kelton Oaks, Cieara Brown, Garrett Adams, Samuel Anderson, Crystal

Anderson and Ashley Anderson. 25 great-grandchildren.

Numerous sister/brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and extended family. Following Janet's wishes, all services will be private. A special thank you to her personal caregiver Linda that

provided wonderful care and companionship while she was still at home and the caring staff at Cypress Pointe Health Campus in Englewood, OH. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Rd. Dayton, OH. 45459 or the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Rd. Dayton, OH 45417.


