BARNHART, Glenn W. "Barney"



Passed away peacefully on April 14, 2021, at Oak Creek Terrace in Kettering, Ohio. Glenn was born in Circleville, Ohio, October 9, 1924. Glenn was the son of the late Clarence Ray and Rose Woolever Barnhart. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Margaret S. Barnhart and son, Glenn Michael "Mike" Barnhart. Glenn is survived by daughter, Carolyn



(Carlton) Olvis of Beavercreek, Ohio, son, David (Delana) Barnhart of Toledo, Ohio, daughter-in-law, Debra Donan Barnhart of Orange, California, grandchildren, Elizabeth



(Tony) Mahle, Christopher (Kathryn) Olvis, Kelly Barnhart,



Michael (Katey) Barnhart, Sarah (Mahlon) Bush, Stephen (Nicole) Barnhart, Rachel Barnhart, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Glenn became a student at The Ohio State University in the fall of 1942 and played sousaphone (tuba) in the OSU Marching Band. He was drafted at 18 and entered military service in Feb 1943. He was trained as a navigator and served as a B-29 navigator overseas with the 505th Bomb Group on Tinian Island in the Pacific theater. He participated in 23 combat missions of bombing flights over



Japan. After the war, he returned to The Ohio State University and graduated with a degree in industrial engineering in 1949. After graduation, Glenn worked for the Heinz Company in Pittsburgh, PA, then moved to Dayton, Ohio, where he worked for Standard Register, and he retired from Wright-



Patterson AFB after 28 years in 1987. Glenn had a life-long love of music and played tuba or baritone starting in high school, thru his military service, and years as an OSU student. He continued his "music career" participating in many bands, including The Ohio State University alumni band TBDBITL



(The Best Damn Band in the Land), the Kettering Civic Band, the Centerville Community Band, the Windjammers, the



Dayton Letter Carriers Band, and his church Celebration Brass. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and sang in the choir. He was also a Volunteer Usher at the Shuster



Center and Victoria Theatre. Family to receive friends 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Far Hills Chapel, where service will be held 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Deb Holder officiating. Then again family will



receive friends 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Defenbaugh Wise Schoedinger Funeral Home, 151 E. Main St. Circleville, OH 43113; where service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow Reber Hill Cemetery Ashville, Ohio.



