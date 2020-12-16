BARNHART, Don



84, formerly of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away in Tipp City, Ohio, on December 12, 2020. He was born September 22, 1936, in New Carlisle, the son of the late Carl & Una (Jay) Barnhart. He retired from Security National Bank. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Barnhart; two sons, Brian (Julie) Barnhart, Jordan (Tina) Barnhart; a daughter, Kelly (Brent) Witt; seven grandchildren, Megan, Matthew, Anthony,



Amanda, Addison, Hannah &, Bailey; 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rita (John) Robb & Janet Garret; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother-in-law, Dale Garret. Family & friends may call 2-4 PM Saturday, December 19, 2020, at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio.



Expressions of sympathy may be sent to



