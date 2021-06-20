BARNEY, Marcelline R.



Age 95 of Vandalia, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at her residence surrounded by family. She was born April 8, 1926, in Niagara, WI, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Normand) Goudreau. Marcelline was a 1947 graduate of the St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Joliet, IL, where she and her classmates comprised the largest class in the school's history with 33 graduates. She married the love of her life, Jack W. Barney on April 14, 1951, and together they raised five children and enjoyed their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Following her nursing career, she joined Jack in their family business, still known today as Vandalia Rental. They shared their entrepreneurial passion with their children, as they mentored and guided them each into their own successful business ventures. Marcelline was a Charter Member of St. Christopher Catholic Church and was deeply devoted to her faith and her parish. She enjoyed golfing,



crocheting, knitting, gardening and traveling. She and Jack loved spending time at their Florida residence in the winter and their Lake Ellwood cottage in Wisconsin near her family each summer. Marcelline was a loving wife and mother, and she deeply cherished her role as a grandmother.



Preceded in death by her husband, Jack W. Barney and 7 brothers, Marcelline is survived by 5 children, Randy Barney (Kathy), Sandra Niles (Jeff), Mike Barney (Ellen), Jeff Barney (Fonda) and Greg Barney (Brenda); 11 grandchildren, Kurt



(Rachel), Kris (Adiba), Ken (Lyra), Scott, Sarah (Jeff),



Stephanie, Adam (Shenna), Jenna, Cole (Lauren), Austin and Clay; 7 great-grandchildren, Patric, Kyle, Carson, Alexander, Claire, Ryan and one on the way, Emma; 1 sister, Audrey



Graham, along with a host of other relatives and friends.



Private services will be held for Mrs. Barney's family. Interment will be held at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St.



Christopher Catholic Church in Marcelline's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Morton and Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

