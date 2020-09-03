BARNETT, Ronnie Lynn Ronnie Lynn Barnett, age 63, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Ronnie was born March 24, 1957, in Jackson, Kentucky, to Cleta (Thomas) and Chester Barnett. He is survived by his mother, Cleta M. Halsey (Thomas); sisters, Tonia D. (John) Chambers and Annette K. (Jeffrey) Chambers; brother, Darrell R. Barnett; 12 adored nieces and nephews, and 19 great-nieces and nephews. Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Chester B. Barnett; step-father, Otis Halsey, and half brother, Wayne Halcom. Ronnie graduated from Franklin High School. He was an avid movie fan, and especially loved Sci-Fi and superhero movies. Ronnie also loved animals and never turned down dog licks. He enjoyed playing pool and fishing. Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 1 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. Second St. in Franklin, officiated by Pastor David Bowling. Burial to follow at Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin.

