BARNETT, Jane A.



Age 71 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in Hamilton on September 4, 1950, the daughter of the late Fred and Judy (Wyatt) Shelton. Jane spent most her life in business as Vice President of Marketing for



Liberty Mutual (GRE) and Vice President of Marketing for Batesville Casket Company. In her later years she found herself fullfiled in her facutly position at Miami University. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. She is survived by her children, Julie (Rodney) Sutton, Maria Tunnat, Jared (Briahna) Tunnat and Vanessa Barnett; two grandchildren, Benjamin and Elaina Sutton, and her best friend Linda Diesch. Memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 115 N. 6th Street, Hamilton, with The Rev. Suzanne LeVesconte officiating. In leiu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in Jane's name. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

