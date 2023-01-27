BARNETT, Frank Edward



93, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, surrounded by family at Traditions of Beavercreek. Frank (who preferred to go by Ed), was born on June 13, 1929, to Cecil and Virginia Barnett in Earlington, KY, as the first of 4 siblings (Barbara Yates, Sharon Byrum and Wayne Barnett). After graduating from Earlington High School in 1947, he went on to study Engineering at the University of Kentucky graduating in 1952 (while also serving in the US Naval Reserves from 1947-1949) then moved onto University of Dayton for his Master's in Engineering Management later in life. While at UK, he met the love of his life, JoAnn Sparrow whom he married on June 16, 1952, and began his career in the USAF. Ed and JoAnn went on to have 3 children. Steve (Kay Darner and former daughter-in-law, Phyllis Stoneciper), Michael (Rebecca Cameron) and Marianne (Denver Aquino). Ed and JoAnn were married for over 70 years. Those 3 children gave them 7 grandchildren and one step-grandchild. Steve's children include – Jake Barnett (Kerri Sherchock), Kelly Williams (Jason Williams), and step-son Eric Garringer (Chris Day). Mike's children include – Jessica Pothast (Greg Pothast), Alicia Robinson (Matt Robinson), and Cameron Barnett (Eden Gaskill). Marianne's children include – Steven Aquino and Samuel Aquino. Those grandchildren then produced 10 great-grandchildren: Kaylee Clark, Jason and Joey Williams, Zeke, Malachi, Eli and Everly Robinson, Ralph and Vince Pothast, and Aurora Barnett, as well as 2 step-great-grandchildren – Woody and Madeline Sherchok. As he was often known to say to his beloved wife – Ed proclaimed: "Look what we started!" Ed stayed with the Air Force until 1958, and upon active-duty retirement moved to a job in the civil service side of the USAF, continuing his work in Aerospace Engineering until his retirement in in the early 90's. He then pursued his passion in gardening, working part time at Knollwood Garden Center for many years during the Spring and Summer months. He also volunteered at Shaw Elementary School tutoring for several years post retirement and at Miami Valley hospital in surgical recovery for over 20 years. Through all this his love of music persisted – and he both took voice lessons and sang with his church throughout his life as well as enjoying the chance to dance with JoAnn whenever a big band song came on. Ed and JoAnn shared a love of travel and used their retirement years to travel extensively, both within the US and internationally. Through all of this, his love of University of Kentucky never waned, and upon entering his home, visitors would be greeted with a field of blue and white and the UK logo on any number of items. Ed was predeceased by his parents Cecil and Virginia, his sister Barbara, and his son Steve. Visitation and service will be held at Mosaic United Methodist Church (formerly St. Andrew UMC) at 350 N Fairfield Rd. on Monday, January 30. Visitation will begin at 10:00 and the service will begin at 11:00 with internment at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. Reception and lunch will follow immediately at the church. In honor of his love of all things University of Kentucky, those who plan to attend are encouraged to wear Kentucky blue to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton, in Ed's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.

