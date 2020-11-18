X

BARNETT, AUDREY

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BARNETT, Audrey C.

Age 85, of Brookville, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband Coy Barnett in September and by

a grandson Zachary Barnett. Audrey is survived by daughter, Connie Jackson; son, Brad Barnett; grandchildren, Heather, Jake & Michael &

2 great-grandchildren, along with numerous other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens near Brookville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Dr. Dayton, OH 45458. Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to


www.gilbert-fellers.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.