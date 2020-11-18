BARNETT, Audrey C.



Age 85, of Brookville, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband Coy Barnett in September and by



a grandson Zachary Barnett. Audrey is survived by daughter, Connie Jackson; son, Brad Barnett; grandchildren, Heather, Jake & Michael &



2 great-grandchildren, along with numerous other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens near Brookville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Dr. Dayton, OH 45458. Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to



