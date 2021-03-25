BARNES, Waylen

BARNES, Jr., Waylen Henry



Waylen Henry Barnes, Jr. age 45, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021. He was born June 17, 1975, in



Dayton, Ohio, the son of Georgenia Lee and Waylen Henry Barnes, Sr. He is preceded in death by his father, Waylen



Henry Barnes, Sr. and nephew, Tommy Lee David Owens. Waylen is survived by children, Austin Barnes and Paige Barnes; grandchildren, Kinsley and Paislee Barnes; mother, Georgenia Barnes; grandmother, Virginia Huber; siblings,



Kathryn Harris, Angela (Thomas) Palcic, Amanda (Blain) Davis and Eric Barnes; along with numerous nieces, nephews,



extended family and friends. Waylen enjoyed spending his time with children, Austin and Paige and getting to know his grandchildren, Kinsley and Paislee. He loved working on his truck and riding motorcycles. Waylen would frequent many places to sing karaoke and hang out with his friends. He was "all about ink" and was always thinking about his next tattoo or "selfie". A funeral service for Waylen will take place at 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where visitation will follow from 1:00-2:00 PM. Burial to follow at Dayton



Memorial Park. NewcomerDayton.com to view his guestbook.

