BARNES, Sarah Ann



34, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on January 26, 2021, in Gainesville, FL.



Sarah was born in Hamilton, OH, on December 4, 1986, to Diane Marcum and Terry Barnes. She graduated from Hamilton High School in 2005 and attended Miami University. In 2009, she moved to Gainesville, FL.



Sarah was always the happiest person in the room and her radiant smile was contagious. She was loving, caring, friendly, generous, helpful and kind. Family and friends meant more to her than anything. She valued hard work and adored her job as store manager of Pier 1 in Ocala, FL. Sarah's favorite place to be was at the beach, covered in sunshine, surrounded by people she loved, the ocean, animals and nature.



She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Delores Marcum; grandfather, Clyde Marcum and other loved ones.



She is survived by her mother, Diane Marcum; brother, Joseph Barnes; loving aunts, Cindy Hacker and Lois (Bill) Nichols;



uncle, Tommy Marcum; many cousins and close friends.



Sarah's sunshine will forever shine in our hearts.



A Celebration of Life event will take place on Saturday, March 27th, at The Benison in Hamilton, from 4-6:30 PM.

