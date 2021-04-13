BARNES, Russell Jeffrey



Russell Jeffrey Barnes, age 72, of Franklin, OH, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at his residence. Russell was born on June 13, 1948, in Middletown, OH. He was employed by the Veterans Administration Hospital in



Cincinnati for 22 years and



retired in 2014. He was a member of the VFW in Middletown, enjoyed bird watching and



telling jokes. Russell was



preceded in death by his mother, Sofia Turlukis, brother,



Robert Clark and his step-father, Paul Clark. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sharon (Price) Barnes; his daughter,



Kelsey Barnes; his brother, Tim Clark; his sisters, Jennifer Scales and Susie Hardy. Funeral Services are 7pm, Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Larry Price officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, from 5pm to 7pm and the family suggests in honor of Russell's love for music, especially Pink Floyd, you wear your favorite band t-shirt. In order to best remember Russell, the family



invites attendees to spend a few minutes sharing their funniest memories of him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.



