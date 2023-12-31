Barnes, L. Bruce

Barnes, DDS, L. Bruce



Bruce Barnes, 93, Monroe, passed away peacefully in his sleep December 28, 2023. His devoted wife of 70 years, Neila, and daughter were with him in the end. A long-time resident of Middletown, Bruce and his wife moved to Mt. Pleasant Retirement Community in 2012. Born March 12, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio, Bruce grew up and attended public schools. Upon graduation from North High School, Bruce, rode the streetcar and entered The Ohio State University as a "townie". Bruce joined Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. While a student at O.S.U., Bruce made many lifelong friends, including his future wife. After gaining early acceptance to The Ohio State University Dental School, Bruce graduated with a D.D.S. and married Neila (Mueller) August 22, 1953. Post graduate studies were interrupted by a 2 year stint in the U.S. Army where Bruce served as a Captain in the Dental Corp. After fulfilling his military obligation, Bruce resumed his professional training with an Oral Surgery residency in Cincinnati and upon completion entered private practice as an Oral Surgeon in Indianapolis. In 1965 Bruce relocated his Oral Surgery practice to Middletown, Ohio. Bruce was a member of the Middletown Hospital staff and retired in 1987. Bruce was a member of several professional organizations including the American College of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons as well as President of the Butler County Dental Society. Bruce was active in the Middletown community, as a Board member of the Fine Arts Center in Middletown, and a board member of Mt. Pleasant Retirement Community. In 2003 he and Neila were co-chairs of the Atrium Medical Center Foundation's Heritage Society, a 2 year term that lasted 16 years and for which they were honored as Community Heroes at the May 2022 gala. Bruce was also a long-time member, deacon, trustee, and elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Middletown. Bruce and Neila were devoted parents, grandparents, great grandparents, and wonderful role models. "Family time" was a priority. There were many activities, trips, visits, graduations, and holiday celebrations. Family vacations were special and included summertime at Crystal Lake, winter ski trips and spring in Florida. This tradition has carried on with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bruce and Neila had many friends and in later years enjoyed travelling, bicycling, theater and various functions with other couples. Bruce was preceded in death by his mother Helen (Newton), father Lyle H., brother John/Jack, sister Lois and his daughter-in-law, Cecilia Barnes. He is survived by his wife, Neila (Mueller) Barnes, sons Scott Barnes and Bob (Karen)Barnes, daughter Lynnette (Jeff) Hinch, grandchildren Jennifer Barnes, Kristin Barnes, Andrea (Jason) Carrier, Tyler Barnes, Blake Hinch, and Tucker Hinch, and great-grandchildren Ella and Owen Carrier. A Celebration of Life service will be held at on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:30pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Middletown. Visitation will precede the services at 1:30pm in the Gathering Room at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Middletown, 2910 Central Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044 or to Ohio Living Mount Pleasant, 225 Britton Lane, Monroe, OH 45050. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



