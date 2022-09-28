journal-news logo
X

BARNARD, James

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BARNARD, James H.

Age 82, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at The Hospice of Dayton. James was a U.S. Army Veteran during the Vietnam Era. He was a Corrections Officer with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department, retiring after 15 years of service. James was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Joanna Barnard; brothers, Les and Dick Barnard. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lucille; sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Lisa Barnard, Dan and Laurie Barnard, all of Huber Heights; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Jerry Mahan of Xenia; grandchildren, Savannah (Terry), Adam (Lauren), Jesse and Jamie; great-granddaughter, Athena; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 6 PM Friday, September 30, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 PM until service time at the funeral home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Huber Heights, OH

45424

In Other News
1
RHODES, Doris
2
GRANT, Richard
3
SHERMAN, Bertha
4
LUCKEN, Wilma
5
HENDRICKS, Judy
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top