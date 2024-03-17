Barlow, Michael J.



BARLOW, Michael J., age 84, of Dayton, Sunday, March 10, 2024 at St. Leonard Retirement Community in Centerville. Born June 27, 1939 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Theodore H. and Cicily (Griffin) Barlow. Preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Katherine R. Barlow. Survived by children Tim (Cassie) Barlow, John (Ann) Barlow, Michael Barlow Jr., Peg (Pete) Jula, Matt (Sarah) Barlow; grandchildren Jacob, Katherine, Emma, Thomas, Paul, Molly, Sam, and Mira; siblings, Cicily (Bill) Brogan, Jim (Sally Rudmann), Maureen (Don) Neff, Kevin (Kathleen), and many other extended family and friends.



Mike graduated from Chaminade High School in 1957 and attended the University of Dayton. He began his career with the Community Blood Center shortly thereafter, spending over 40 years proudly helping to build the organization from its inception in 1964, serving as its administrator from 1967 until his retirement in 1996. After his retirement, he was able to devote his time to eHe and traveling with Kathy and enjoying the company of his children and grandchildren.



The oldest of five children, Mike's close relationships with his siblings served as a model for his own children. Mike was a true native son of Dayton, remaining close with childhood friends his whole life and continuing to make new friends and connections in the St. Leonard community.



He was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and his humor, storytelling, and gentle nature will be remembered by all who knew him.



Visitation Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 10:00 AM at St. Leonard Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM, Fr. Gerald Haemmerle celebrant. A celebration of his life immediately following in the Franciscan Center at St. Leonard. He will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of the Miami Valley or ALS United Ohio. ?Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.



