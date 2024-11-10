Barlow, Betty Jean



A beloved aunt, mamaw, and friend, a devoted prayer warrior, and a fierce champion of the good news of Jesus, Betty Jean Barlow, met her Savior on November 8, 2024, surrounded by friends and family as they sang "Amazing Grace."



Betty was born to Grace Graham on November 17, 1933, in Campton, Kentucky. She was a doting and dutiful daughter throughout her mother's life. Betty loved her well, a theme repeated frequently during her almost 91 years of life with everyone she held most dear.



She met her husband of 58 years while working as a car hop, and they later married on August 12, 1961. She worked at NCR for over 20 years, beginning as a line worker and later in a supervisory role. She also passionately sold Mary Kay, starting in the late 1970's. She always took pride in her appearance, from her nails to her jewelry, some of which she made herself. She enjoyed a little glamor, especially if it was Mary Kay pink. Betty loved hunting through garage sales, talking, keeping up on all things political, and she made the best chocolate chip cookies. She and Bill also enjoyed spending many of their retirement years in Bradenton, Florida, where they had many friends and enjoyed hosting occasional visitors from snowy Ohio.



Betty was an active member in many churches throughout her life, most notably Kettering First Church of God and Moraine City Church of God. Many people within her faith community called her first when they needed prayer and often teased her about her "direct line to heaven." Her faith impacted so many, and she praised the goodness of God until the very end.



Betty eagerly awaited her heavenly reunion with her mother, Grace Graham, her husband, Bill Barlow, and her adopted son, Brian Koch. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Betty Dillon; nephew, Jeff (Carolyn) Dillon, and their son, Christopher (Alexandra) Dillon; Brian's wife, Donna Koch, and their girls, Mackenzie (Travis) Williams, Addison (Zach) Roth, and Brydon (Matt) Lustig, and their children, Rhett, Lowen, Hayes, Tucker, Sutton, Jaxon, Beckett, and Dempsey; as well as a host of very dear friends and church family.



To honor a life well lived and a faithful servant greatly rewarded, Betty's visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13, at Cornerstone Church of Christ (5051 Wilmington Pike Centerville, OH 45440) from 11 am to 1 pm with a service to follow at 1 pm, officiated by Pastor Matthew Allen. Burial will be at Miami Cemetery in Corwin. Conner & Koch Funeral Home in Bellbrook is serving the family. If desired, contributions may be made to Cornerstone Church of Christ. Condolences may be made to the family at www.connerandkoch.com.



