BARLETT, Jane Allen



Jane was born in Miamisburg, Ohio, on 3/27/1920, passed away January 20, 2021. Her parents were Albert Allen and Lena Shell. She had 2 brothers Anson Allen and Sam Allen both deceased. She graduated from Miamisburg High School and was married to James Barlett until his passing on October, 10, 1975. She lived near her son in Acworth, GA.



She is survived by her son, Todd Barlett and his wife, Kathleen, they have 2 children, Elizabeth Barlett Clegg and her husband, Mike and their 2 children, Ava and Joey and Anthony Micheal Barlett and his wife Lea and their 2 children, Lakely and Cashton.



She will be buried next to her husband James at Hillgrove Cemetery in Miamisburg, Ohio. Services will be held at a later date once the pandemic is behind us.



She volunteered her time for many years at medical centers around the Cobb County, GA, area. Her first love was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, her family suggest donations be made to the Miamisburg Community Foundation, PO Box 471, Miamisburg, Ohio 45324 or online at



Miamisburgcommunity foundation.org