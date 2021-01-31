BARKLEY, Lorraine R.



Age 93, of Hamilton, died Monday, January 25, 2021, at Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Boca Raton, Florida. She was born in Hamilton, January 13, 1928, the daughter of Arthur and Catherine (Wedder) Forberg. She was a 1946 graduate of Hamilton High School. Lorraine worked for many years in the banking industry, retiring in 1992 from Home Federal Savings and Loan. Lorraine enjoyed cooking, baking, playing cards, shopping on QVC, and traveling to Florida and Kentucky to be with her children, grandchildren, and great grandsons. She was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, since she moved to Fairy Drive/Millville in 1960. Lorraine loved to watch or listen to the Cincinnati Reds and the Kentucky Wildcats! She moved to Florida in March of 2017 to be closer to family. She is survived by her children, Stephen A. (Rosanne) Barkley, Lexington, KY, and Barbara A. (Kenneth) McIntyre, Boca Raton FL; grandchildren, Joseph (Carly) Barkley, Chicago, IL, Christopher Barkley, Chicago, IL, Melissa (Robert) Jimenez, Parkland, FL, and Daniel (Claire) McIntyre, St. Petersburg, FL; great-grandchildren, Jayden and Gavin Jimenez; nephews, Robert (Gloria) South, David (Diane) McClain, and Gary Forberg, along with many, many great-nieces, nephews and longtime friends, Nora and Don Hartley. She is proceeded in death by her parents; her sister, Catherine (Edward) South; her brother, Merle (Phyllis) Forberg; and sister, Dorothy Jane Forberg, in infancy; niece, Lorraine (Michael) Williams and nephew, James (Joan) South. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 3, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH 45013. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Queen of Peace Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m., 2550 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013 with Father Jim Wedig officiating. Burial will be in Millville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Caring Closet, 6 S D St., Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

