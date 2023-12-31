Barker, Wayman Franklin

Barker III, Wayman Franklin
Wayman Franklin Barker III, age 40, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Friday, December 15, 2023. Funeral service Thursday, January 4, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 11 am- 12 pm at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral