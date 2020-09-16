X

BARKER, Violet

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BARKER, Violet Imogene Violet Imogene Barker, 92, of Middletown, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at her home. She was born in Middletown on February 24, 1928, to parents, Ward Sr. and Verna (Osborne) Taylor. Imogene was devoted to making a loving home for her family. She was a member of the Community of Christ Church. Mrs. Barker is survived by her husband, Frank Barker; son, Terry (Peg) Barker; sister, Wanda Zinck; grandchildren, Michelle (Jason) Koster, Tom (Cindy) Lewis, Stephanie Barker & Matthew Barker; great-grandchildren, Michael Lewis, Tyler Koster & Quinton Koster; great-great-grandchildren, Sophia Lewis & Lukas Honinous; and son-in-law, Tom Lewis. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Lewis; parents; brothers, Ward Taylor Jr., Paul Taylor & Glen Taylor; and sisters, Millie "Tootie" Tewart & Goldie Taylor. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with entombment at Woodside Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Community of Christ Church, 2424 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.