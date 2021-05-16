BARKER, Rosetta

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689804-01_0_0000689804-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689804-01_0_0000689804-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BARKER (Miller), <br/><br/>Rosetta Sue <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 75 of Union, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021. She <br/><br/>retired from Ledex as a material analyst and from the <br/><br/>Randolph Township Fire <br/><br/>Department and later with the City of Union Fire Department as an EMT. She also was an <br/><br/>instructor for many years at the Red Cross. Rosetta was a member of the Happy Corner Church of the Brethren and enjoyed quilting. She is survived by her husband of 54 years: William Barker, daughter: Tammie (Patrick) Stine of TN, son: Chris (Kay) Barker of Lebanon, grandchildren: Nicholas and Amber Stine, Courtney and Justin Barker, great-granddaughter: Oakley, brother: David (Linda) Miller of Dayton, sisters: Mary Ellen Stacy of Dayton, Melody (Dan) Lyons of FL, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: David and Lillie <br/><br/>(Patterson) Miller. A walk-through visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the funeral home with Pastor Trent Smith officiating. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the <br/><br/>Alzheimer's Association or to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. To view the service for Rosetta and to leave an online <br/><br/>condolence, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.</font><br/>