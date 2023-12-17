Barker, Forrest W. "Frog"



Forrest (Frog) W. Barker of South Vienna, Ohio passed away on December 14, 2023, at age 75. He was born in Springfield, Ohio to Joseph Barker and Della Dersch on May 5, 1948. Forrest graduated from Northeastern High School in 1966. He was a decorated Vietnam Veteran. Forrest owned a structural steel company for many years and was named Craftsman of the Year by the Columbus Builders Exchange. Forrest enjoyed fishing and had many hobbies and interests, including wood carving and teaching himself to play the banjo. He was always quick with jokes and was known for his storytelling and taking the scenic route home. He was proceeded in death by both his parents, his beloved sister Lola Stevenson, his big brother Paul Barker, and his faithful dogs Diesel and Wiggles. He is survived by his loving wife, Susie, of 51 years, his daughters Amy (Dan) Weinberg and Darby (Charlie) Peart, his sisters Betty Conklin and Pamela Garrett, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 22nd in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME where a time of sharing by the family will begin at 2:00pm. Burial with military honors will follow in the Plattsburgh Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to any Veteran's charity or the Clark County SPCA. To view Frog's memorial video or leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com





