BARKER, Elizabeth Ann



Elizabeth Ann Barker, age 68, of Middletown, passed away on October 15, 2020. She was born to the late Paul and Jean Case on July 4, 1952, in Middletown, Ohio.



Beth was devoted to her family and friends. She was always ready to listen and offer advice or words of encouragement. As a mother, she was a constant source of support, love, and laughter. She found great joy in being a grandmother. She loved taking her grandchildren to the movies, playing games, reading stories, making crafts, and just cuddling up with them. Her capacity for love knew no bounds.



Beth is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Larry A. Barker; daughter Kelly (Chad) Seibert; step-daughters Angela (Ben) Kelley, Ginger (Ryan) Krause; grandchildren Henry Seibert, Lucy Seibert, Lexiana Krause, Wyatt Krause, Faith Shirley, Carlee Shirley; sisters Nancy (Cary) Cantner and Robyn (Greg) Roth. She is also survived by her sweet cat, Murphy. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved cats Pudgie and Pete.



A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Foundation at IPFFoundation.org.



