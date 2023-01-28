Barkalow, Rose

BARKALOW (Cordonnier), Rose Mary



July 1, 1928 - January 24, 2023



94, a resident of London, OH, passed away from this earthly existence on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, and now sits in our Lord's house. Rose Mary (Cordonnier) was born on July 1, 1928, in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband, James E. Barkalow and one son, Timothy. Rose Mary is survived by her eight children: Sue, Larry, Nancy, Terry, Cheryl, Jim, Sandra, Dan, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. The family wishes everyone to know that Rose Mary was a deeply loving and caring matriarch of the family. She loved the Lord Jesus immensely and served many years helping with St. Vincent's DePaul and other Catholic charities. Rose Mary leaves behind a deep and rich legacy to her family and friends, full of wisdom, love, and laughter. We honor her passing with celebration as she is now in our Lord's home, and we look forward to the day when we can join our loved ones around the Lord's table. A memorial service will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The family will gather for a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 4, 2023, beginning at 11:00 AM in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 61 South Union Street, London, Ohio 43140, with Father Patrick Toner officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, Ohio, where she will be interned next to her husband of 56 years. The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREAMTORY, 103 North Main Street, London, where condolences are encouraged to be shared online at



