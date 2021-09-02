BARHORST, Carl A.



Age 83, of Kettering, OH, formerly of Ft. Loramie, OH, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021. His quiet confidence was always evident when it came to supporting his friends and family, and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to thank the staff at Kettering Medical Center, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, and DaVita Dialysis Center, for the excellent medical care they all provided Carl. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Saturday, September 4, at Ascension Catholic Church. A visitation will be held prior at the church from 9-10am. Burial in Old St. Michael's



Cemetery in Ft. Loramie, OH, following the Mass. Memorial contributions may be made in Carl's name to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, or Ascension Catholic Church. Full obit can be found at www.routsong.com.

